NYPD: Man shot to death after minor crash on Cross Bronx Expressway

NEW YORK -- Police are trying to figure out if a deadly shooting on the Cross Bronx Expressway on Friday night was the result of road rage. 

Police said a 40-year-old man was involved in a minor crash near Jerome Avenue. The occupants of the other car left the scene, according to police, but one returned with another man. 

The 40-year-old was then shot during an argument, police said. He died at the hospital. 

Police said they found the suspects' car, but officers are still looking for the men

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on August 26, 2023 / 9:17 PM

