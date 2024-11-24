Far Rockaway shooting leaves man dead, NYPD looking for gunman

Man fatally shot in Far Rockaway parking lot, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- New York City police are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting overnight in Far Rockaway, Queens.

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest early Sunday morning in a parking lot along Beach 21st Street, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital. His name was not immediately released.

Officers search parking lot where Far Rockaway shooting happened, video shows

Video from shortly after 3 a.m. shows officers canvassing an area of the parking lot, near what appears to be the back entrance to several businesses, including a doctor's office and a tire shop.

Police have not made any arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.