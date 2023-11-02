2 drivers sought in deadly Brooklyn hit-and-run, police say

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for two drivers after a 79-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn on Thursday.

A pair of sneakers were at the center of the crime scene.

Thursday, the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad shut down a portion of New York Avenue in Crown Heights.

It's where police say that 79-year-old woman was crossing around 6:30 p.m. when the driver of a gray Nissan Rogue hit the woman before making the turn and driving off.

Then, investigators say the driver of a white Toyota Sienna heading eastbound hit her again on Fulton Street, and that vehicle didn't stop either.

"The drivers, they should take into consideration it's dark over here. They should drive carefully, regardless of what the situation is. You should be always cautious of wherever you go," neighbor Mohammed Islam said.

Islam didn't see the accidents but said he's concerned about the drivers along the quiet street.

"We see in this area, there's a lot of people, they don't actually follow the stop sign rule, you understand? They don't stop, pause and drive. They don't do that. They just drive away as if no one exists," he said.

We're told it does not appear the two drivers were connected in any way.

At this hour, the NYPD has not made any arrests, and the identity of the victim won't be made public until family is notified.