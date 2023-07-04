Families soak up the 4th of July celebrations along the Jersey Shore

Getting an early start on July 4th festivities on the Jersey Shore

ASBURY PARK, N.J. - Families made their way to the beach as early as 5 a.m. July 4th to catch a beautiful sunrise.

Plenty of folks already claimed their prime beach spots for the day.

"The beach is always a nice place to go on the 4th, you know," one beachgoer said.

With beach chairs and coolers in hand, people at the Jersey Shore were ready to celebrate.

"Hanging out with family, drinking, eating good food," one person said.

"Just chill. Hang here by the beach all day," said another.

At Asbury Park, folks got their holiday morning workouts in, jogging, walking or cycling up and down the boardwalk.

"We're all just here taking a long stroll across the boardwalk. We originally came for the sunrise, and then we're probably going to watch the fireworks tonight," one person said.

Whether you're into catching rays, eating boardwalk favorites or listening to music, you could have it all while still making it back home in time for a barbecue.

"We'll chill at the beach, go home, have a nice barbecue then relax the rest of the day," Adam Lustig said.

"Beach and barbecue. Hoping to hang out with friends and family, and hoping the sun comes out," Jaime Lustig said.

One fan traveled from Baltimore for Tuesday night's sold out show featuring the band Goose at the Stone Pony Summerstage along Ocean Avenue.

"Asbury Park - we came up here to see Goose. They have a sold out show here at the Stone Pony. Came all the way from Baltimore to check 'em out tonight. Super excited. We caught a heck of a fireworks display last night at Asbury Park," Dennis said.

Although the fireworks display took place Monday night at Asbury Park, there are still plenty of shows elsewhere along the shore:

Atlantic Highlands has their fair with a fireworks show from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Beachwood's display will be around dusk

Long Branch will have a show at 9 p.m.

Among all the fun, you can't forget safety. Beach officials reminded people to remain close to the shore and only swim in the water when lifeguards are on duty. At Asbury Park, that's until 6 p.m.