Multiple people dead after shootings in Falls Township, Pa.: shelter-in-place lifted
BREAKING UPDATE: A shelter-in-place order in Falls Township has now been lifted. The previous article is below.
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- At least three people were shot and killed Saturday morning in Falls Township, Pennsylvania in what were described as domestic-related shootings, police sources told CBS News Philadelphia.
Police are searching for a suspect, identified as 26-year-old Andre Gordon, in connection to the shootings. Falls Township residents received emergency notifications to shelter-in-place Saturday morning.
The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said the shootings happened at two separate locations in Falls Township - on Edgewood Lane and Viewpoint Lane.
The DA's office said after the shootings, Gordon carjacked someone at a Dollar General store on Bristol Pike in Morrisville, Pennsylvania - and got away with a gray or silver-colored Honda CRV.
Middletown Township police said a vehicle used by the suspect was located in Trenton, New Jersey just across the river from Falls Township.
Middletown police said Gordon has ties to both Bucks County and Trenton.
"Sources in Trenton are advising that they have the vehicle, but not the suspect. Suspect is Andre Gordon, a 26 year old male who has ties to addresses in Bucks and Trenton. It's believed he is currently homeless, but stays in Trenton primarily," Middletown Township Police said.
Earlier Saturday, Middletown Township police said on Facebook that there were been multiple shootings in Falls Township with several victims.
"There are several gun shot victims and it is unknown at this time if they are targeted or random," Middletown police's Facebook post read. "MTPD is monitoring our traffic and borders and it does not seem that the shooter has entered our township limits."
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick said law enforcement were pursuing a suspect and investigating a carjacking connected to the suspect.
A dispatcher in Bucks County confirmed the shelter-in-place was in effect. The Bucks County District Attorney's office also urged residents to stay in their homes.
The alert sent out to residents this morning told them to stay away from windows and doors and to move into a central location of the home - and report any suspicious activity to 911.
The investigation is impacting local businesses - Middletown Township police said they have directed Sesame Place and the Oxford Valley Mall to close until further notice. The Target store and several other businesses in Middletown have chosen to close, the department said.
The incident has also led to the cancelation of the Bucks County St. Patrick's Day parade, State Sen. Steve Santarsiero said on Facebook.
The Pennsbury School District said all activities in the district are postponed. Students who were participating in activities were taken inside the building.
The Makefield Elementary School play is set to continue as scheduled for now, Superintendent Thomas Smith wrote in a note on the district website.
Gov. Josh Shapiro said he ordered Pennsylvania State Police to support local law enforcement in their investigation and reiterated calls to shelter in place.
Langhorne police said they did not believe the shooter had entered the borough. "DO NOT travel to Falls Township until further notice," the department said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.