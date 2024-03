3 dead, 1 critically injured in Falls Township shooting: Bucks County District Attorney's Office Police sources described the shootings as domestic-related incidents. Falls Township police said the shootings happened at two separate locations in Levittown, on Edgewood Lane and Viewpoint Lane. SWAT teams were surrounding a home where 26-year-old Andre Gordon was believed to be hiding. It was not clear how many hostages were in the home.