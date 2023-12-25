Faithful flock to St. Patrick's Cathedral for Christmas

NEW YORK - Midnight Mass was once again celebrated at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown.

It was one of many Masses that will take place throughout the day.

The tradition of Midnight Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral dates back to 1879, when the cathedral first opened. Midnight Mass was the first of eight Masses that will be held throughout the day until 5:30 p.m.

Angelic voices resonated throughout the beautifully adorned cathedral.

Timothy Cardinal Dolan celebrated Midnight Mass with thousands of parishioners, all in celebration of Jesus' birth.

"Why Midnight Mass? I've got to admit, I was ready for the sack two hours ago," Dolan said.

With humor, Dolan explained the significance of Midnight Mass with two pivotal qualities - silence, and darkness.

"it's almost as if we're so excited about the feast at hand that we can't sleep anyway," Dolan said. "We're like kids who can't fall asleep tonight, listening for Santa."

There were blessings before the altar with incense, and closing with the Holy Eucharist, Midnight Mass brings parishioners from across the world, offering blessings in their native languages.

Parishioners even lined up for Christmas Eve Mass the night before, some even considering it a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"It's not just Christmas. It's living the faith all year round. It's understanding being thankful, why we're here, what we're here to do, share love, share peace, leave the world a better place than what we found it," said Paul Betancourt.

"I think that's the best time to be in New York, for sure," one person said.