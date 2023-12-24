Thousands line up outside St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan for Christmas Eve Mass

NEW YORK -- Thousands lined up outside the iconic St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan for Christmas Eve services on Sunday.

Many who attended said it was especially meaningful to observe the holiday there.

Inside, parishioners prayed, sang hymns and took in the true meaning of Christmas together, a tradition dating back to 1879 when the cathedral opened its doors.

The milder temperatures and lack of rain appeared to bring out larger crowds as some just wanted a glance of the historic cathedral.

"It's awesome. It's everything you'd think it would be. Just the architecture, the Catholicism, it's awesome," said Jim Pfeiffer, from Indiana.

"I try to instill in my daughter that this is the most important part of this holiday. It's not all the presents. It's that Jesus's birthday and to be at this beautiful cathedral, on this night, is just so special," said Mary Jo Birrittieri, from Park Ridge, New Jersey.

The cathedral is hosting a Midnight Mass and will have Christmas services all day Monday.