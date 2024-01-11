FAA says it is investigating Boeing over Alaska Airlines' mid-air blowout

Experts weigh in on Boeing plane incident Experts weigh in on Boeing plane safety after flight incident 05:06

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it is conducting an investigation into Boeing's 737 Max 9 aircraft following Friday's mid-air blowout of a door plug on an Alaska Airlines flight.

"This incident should have never happened and it cannot happen again," the FAA said in the statement.

The blowout occurred just minutes after an Alaska Airlines flight left Portland, Oregon, forcing it to make an emergency landing Friday night, the agency said in a letter.

Following the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily grounded certain Boeing 737 Max 9 planes in order to conduct inspections.

"Boeing's manufacturing practices need to comply with the high safety standards they're legally accountable to meet," the FAA said on Thursday, adding, "The safety of the flying public, not speed, will determine the timeline for returning the Boeing 737-9 Max to service."