Boeing CEO acknowledges "mistake" after door plug blowout Boeing is vowing transparency following last week's incident where a door panel blew off an Alaska Airlines plane mid-flight. Speaking to staff, company CEO Dave Calhoun said they're working to ensure that something like this never happens again. CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports on where the investigation stands. And Jon Hemmerdinger, Americas managing editor for global aviation publisher FlightGlobal, joined CBS News to discuss the issues Boeing has seen over recent years.