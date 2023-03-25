Death toll rises after explosion at RM Palmer Candy factory

Death toll rises to 5 after chocolate factory explosion Death toll rises to 5 after chocolate factory explosion 01:48

WEST READING, Pa. (CBS) -- An explosion at a Berks County candy factory killed five people and sent several others to the hospital.

Six people are still unaccounted for after the explosion at the RM Palmer Company on South Second Avenue in West Reading Friday. Seven people were transported to local hospitals.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency provided an update on the number of fatalities Saturday morning. Rail traffic in the area has resumed, with a speed restriction at 5 mph.

Recovery efforts for the remaining people are continuing Saturday.

This was the scene as crews responded to the blaze at the chocolate factory.

West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag described what she saw at RM Palmer Company, a chocolate factory in business since 1948 that employed 850 people.

"It's pretty leveled," Kaag said. "Pretty scary."

Responders found one building of the company destroyed and an apartment building and church damaged.

Despite the destruction witnessed Friday, officials say neighbors don't have to worry about their own well-being.

"There is no danger," police chief Wayne Holben said.

"We're not evacuating," Kaag said. "No evacuations happening."

PEMA said earlier Friday that six people were hurt, seven others are still missing, and six people were taken to receive medical attention.

UGI officials were on the scene with first responders.

The mayor is heartened by her community's quick and all-hands-on-deck response to the tragedy.

"A lot of the community is taken care of and handled," Kaag said.

As of Friday night, officials had not been in contact with anyone from RM Palmer.

Now, while the investigation into the cause of the explosion continues, so does the rescue operation with nine people still unaccounted for.

People who live in the apartment building have been displaced, and there's no word yet on when they will be allowed to go back home.