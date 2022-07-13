Experts speak out about boating safety after tragedy on Hudson River

NEW YORK - Investigators are still working to uncover the circumstances leading to a boat capsizing on the Hudson River.

But as many people are expected to hit the water this summer, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis went to boating safety experts for what to look out for.

The second you step onto Master Capt. Eric Puleio's sailboat, he discusses safety.

"It's important to know where all the life jackets are," Puleio said.

The longtime boater has been operating on New York harbor with Narwhal Yacht Charters for over a decade.

"The currents are very strong, the winds are not consistent. So you really have to know what you're doing if you're trying to sail," he said.

Navigating the waters is one thing. Knowing the rules is another.

"Most people in my industry, we're limited to taking six passengers at a time. You need a certificate of inspection from the Coast Guard to take 7+ passengers for hire," he said.

The two companies DeAngelis spoke to do not offer "bareboating," a loophole where the renter becomes totally responsible, not the boat owner or captain.

Education, they say, is key. When you board, look for its maximum capacity plate, and its Coast Guard inspection sticker.

"Ask the captain does he have credentials. He should have a coast guard credentialed license that's saying he is qualified to operate that boat," said Capt. Zeita Merchant, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Operations Sector New York.

The Coast Guard says it does thousands of missions each year to assure boaters are operating sober and safely.

"We are on the lookout for illegal charters and our crews are trained to stop them, ask the right questions, and take the right actions necessary," said Lt. Dave Ruhlig of the Coast Guard.

There's concern for those who decide to drive boats themselves.

"Anybody can go out and buy a boat or rent a boat without any experience at all. And that's like putting somebody in a car on the Long Island Expressway without a driver's license," said Laurie Smollett-Kutscera, owner of Metro Yacht Charters of New York.

"There are rules to the road and you need to know what they are, or you can you can put your family and friends and in jeopardy."

Major takeaways from experts DeAngelis spoke to are: If you're boarding a boat, ask for a life jacket. And if you plan to operate one, take a boating safety course.

The Coast Guard says in 87% of fatalities on the water, the person is not wearing a life jacket.