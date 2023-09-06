Expert advice: Dos and Don'ts for sharing back-to-school photos on social media
NEW YORK -- As kids head back to school, parents are excited to share photos on social media.
Before you do, we have some helpful advice from the Center for Online Safety.
We spoke with Director Lisa Honold about some dos and don'ts and what she calls teaching moments around consent and privacy.
CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.