Expert advice: Dos and Don'ts for sharing back-to-school photos on social media

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- As kids head back to school, parents are excited to share photos on social media. 

Before you do, we have some helpful advice from the Center for Online Safety.

We spoke with Director Lisa Honold about some dos and don'ts and what she calls teaching moments around consent and privacy.

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information. 

September 6, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

