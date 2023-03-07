Exclusive: Asylum seeker Erika Gonzalez describes harrowing journey, kidnapping that ultimately brought her to New York City

NEW YORK -- The city says nearly 50,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City since last spring.

From farmlands in Colombia to a shelter in the Bronx, it was a tiring, and terrifying journey for 49-year-old Erika Gonzalez, her husband, Oscar, and their 8-year old son, Milan.

"I recognize that the U.S. is a great country of a lot of opportunities, but it hasn't been easy," she said.

In an exclusive interview with CBS2 News on Monday, she says they were being extorted.

"My husband was a farm worker. He would grow zucchini, tomato, onion and he would sell at the local market. But the paramilitary group asked for money and since we were not able to provide them money, and they started threatening us," she explained.

So they tried to flee the country, but were kidnapped and held for ransom.

"I was afraid for my kid's life," Gonzalez said.

They didn't know if they were going to live or die.

"My son is 8 years old. When we were kidnapped, the only thing he would say was these bad people took us," Gonzalez said.

After four days, her mother was able to borrow money and send it to the smugglers. She says that's when they were taken to the U.S.-Mexico border wall with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Footage shows her son as they waited for authorities.

"It was horrible," she said.

She says they crossed the border into Arizona and spent one night at a detention center.

"I was very fearful, and they treat us really, really, really bad," she said.

From there they stayed at a church in Arizona. September is when they finally settled in New York City.

"I cry because it's emotional to think think that was first person to help us, Mildred from NICE," she said.

NICE -- New Immigrant Community Empowerment -- has been helping asylum seekers and immigrants for over 20 years. They helped place Erika's family in a shelter, get her son into school and her husband OSHA certified.

"We do prepare them. We train them," said Nilbia Coyote, executive director of NICE.

According to the city, nearly 50,000 asylum seekers have gone through the system since last spring, and the migrant crisis has cost New Yorkers $650 million.

But Erika said she and her family are here to do the work, and rebuild.

"Our dream is build a new home and contribute to this country," she said.

Erika is in the process of filing for asylum. She said she hopes she can work full time and move out of the shelter.