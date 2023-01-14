Mayor Adams heads to U.S. southern border as New York City deals with record surge of arriving migrants

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is heading to the U.S southern border on Saturday as he seeks assistance in dealing with a record number of migrants arriving in New York City.

Friday, the mayor asked Gov. Kathy Hochul for help housing the asylum seekers, saying shelters are bursting at the seams from the endless flow of migrant buses.

Adams said the city has reached a breaking point: more than 3,000 asylum seekers arrived this past week, including 835 on Thursday, the highest single-day total yet.

"What is happening in El Paso, Houston, Washington, Chicago, New York, it is unfair. It's unfair to all of our cities," said Adams.

The mayor planned to visit the southern border in search for solutions. His first stop is in El Paso, where he hopes to provoke a national discussion.

"We should have a real decompression strategy so that those who are seeking asylum will have the opportunity to spread throughout the state and throughout the country so that the entire country will deal with this national issue," said Adams.

The mayor is also pleading with the governor for help. His office filed an "emergency mutual aid request," asking the state to house 500 migrants and take them off the city's hands.

"Even with Governor Hochul, she just had her State of the State. She said one sentence about the migrant and refugee asylum crisis. We need our state partners to step up and give us more funding," said New York City Council Member Julie Won.

There are 28 shelters in Won's western Queens district, which hold about 3,000 migrants. But Won said they're not getting proper care.

"We are seeing people crying out for mental health services, health care. Six families had chickenpox, yet they did not receive the care that they need, so yes, we need to accept people, but we need to make sure that we're giving them the services they need," she told CBS2.

A spokesperson for Gov. Hochul said, "We are reviewing the city's recent requests," and, "The federal government must to more to both fund localities and to deal with the crisis holistically."

Hochul's office said the state already deployed more than 900 members of the National Guard and invested millions of dollars in legal assistance for asylum seekers.

Adams said the crisis is expected to cost the city $1.5 to $2 billion, and that services from transportation, to hospitals, to public safety will be impacted.