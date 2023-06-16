Watch CBS News
Mayor Eric Adams, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell appear together for first time since resignation news

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Adams refuses to say why NYPD Commissioner Sewell resigned
Adams refuses to say why NYPD Commissioner Sewell resigned 02:27

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams appeared with outgoing NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell on Thursday for the first time since news of her resignation broke.

At a Juneteenth celebration at Gracie Mansion, the mayor compared the commissioner to his own sister, who helped raise him.

"When I came into office, I saw someone that fit that description. I saw her poiseness. I saw how calm she was. I saw her spirit. I saw her, and I thought automatically about Sandra, my sister. I called my sister and I said, 'I met someone just like you,'" Adams said.

Sewell announced on Monday that she's stepping down after 18 months as New York's top cop. She's staying on the job until the end of June.

