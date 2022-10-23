Leaders return to Gracie Mansion for second day of Mayor Adams' crime & safety summit

NEW YORK -- Sunday is the second day of Mayor Eric Adams' crime summit at Gracie Mansion, where dozens of city leaders are meeting to discuss how to keep New Yorkers safe.

Adams says he wants to fix what isn't working and cut down on the uptick of crime that came with the pandemic, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.

The police commissioner, defense attorneys, district attorneys, judges and various advocacy groups are expected to be in attendance.

The mayor is hoping to identify solutions to improve the perception and reality of safety in New York City. He said having different perspectives at the table will help find areas of common ground.

"Well, I always feel every time you can have people in a room and talking about this from different points of view, different agencies, different aspects, only good can come out of that. So I'm glad that that's happening. I'm hoping to see some actionable steps come out as well," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said on the first day of the summit.

Among the issues the mayor hopes to tackle are improving the pretrial discovery process and the treatment of those with serious mental illness.

Saturday, city and state leaders unveiled a plan to make the subway system safer.

The summit resumed at 9 a.m.