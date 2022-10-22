Selwyn Bernardez arrested in sword attack outside Lower Manhattan subway station

NYPD: Man hit on head with sheath of sword outside subway station

NEW YORK -- A suspect accused of hitting a man in the head with a sheathed sword outside a Lower Manhattan subway station Thursday has been arrested.

Police say 27-year-old Selwyn Bernardez, of Brooklyn, was arrested Friday afternoon.

According to police, Bernardez and a 29-year-old man got into an argument on a northbound A train Thursday morning.

Both got off the train at Chambers Street and left the station, where police say the dispute turned physical. Bernardez then allegedly hit the other man on the top of the head with a sword in a wooden sheath before running off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a deep cut to his head.

Bernardez has been charged with assault and reckless endangerment.