Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $567 million to pay past-due bills for eligible low-income families

NEW YORK -- Some relief is on the way for New Yorkers feeling the squeeze on gas and electric bills.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $567 million to pay past-due balances for some low-income families.

This is for customers enrolled in the Energy Affordability Program.

Any newly eligible low-income customers who enroll in the EAP before Dec. 31 of this year will also be included in the bill credit program.

The credit will automatically apply to August bills for those who are eligible.