Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $567 million to pay past-due bills for eligible low-income families

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Gov. Hochul announces $567M for past-due gas, electric bills
Gov. Hochul announces $567M for past-due gas, electric bills 00:41

NEW YORK -- Some relief is on the way for New Yorkers feeling the squeeze on gas and electric bills.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announces $567 million to pay past-due balances for some low-income families.

This is for customers enrolled in the Energy Affordability Program.

Any newly eligible low-income customers who enroll in the EAP before Dec. 31 of this year will also be included in the bill credit program.

The credit will automatically apply to August bills for those who are eligible.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 8:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.