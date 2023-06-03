Hundreds march across Brooklyn Bridge in a call to end gun violence

NEW YORK -- Hundreds took to the streets Saturday, marching against gun violence and what they call a public health crisis.

The march is part of the Wear Orange movement to remember those who died and help survivors cope.

The latest NYPD data shows shootings are down 25% citywide so far this year compared to last.

Their voices are their strength in hopes to see change.

"The proliferation of guns in this country is ridiculous," said Leeanne Campbell, who lost her boyfriend to gun violence.

Mothers, fathers, sons, daughters and friends are part of the Wear Orange movement, fighting to end the crisis of gun violence in the city and country.

"Orange reflects and symbolizes the value of every person's life," said Diane Rinaldo, with Moms Demand Action.

Walking over the Brooklyn Bridge, they were loud and clear, honoring the lives shattered by weapons.

"It's just not scientifically correct for us parents to have to bury our kids. They're supposed to be burying us," said Monica Cassaberry, whose 22-year-old son, Jamal, was fatally shot with an illegal gun in Brooklyn almost 12 years ago.

She says she was marching for all parents.

"I'm going to keep on fighting for him. I'm gonna fight for him until God tells me to come home," she said.

A mother's life-long pain that now has a purpose as she stands with anti-gun violence organizations, including Brady United from Westchester, who are joining in on the fight.

"If you own guns, you're storing them safely, and that we are advocating for reasonable policy that addresses mental health and the issue of a time where gun violence is at an all-time and unacceptable high," said Kelley Hecht, with Brady United.

According to Wear Orange, 120 people are shot and killed by guns daily and hundreds more are injured.

"Whether you are a parent or not a parent, we are all impacted by this," Hecht said.

In New York City this year, police have seized more than 2,800 guns from the streets and made more than 1,800 arrests, and as the NYPD does their job, these marchers are keeping their voices strong.

"We have to end it before it happens to one of us, and there's not going to be no control," one marcher said.

Another anti-gun violence rally was held in a different part of Brooklyn.

Members of My Brother's/Sister's Keeper teamed up with the nonprofit I Will Graduate at Highland Park in Cypress Hills. The groups encourage students to finish their education and share positive values within the community.

"These groups are so important working on the prevention side, working with youth, working in schools, out on the streets connecting people to resources, so today is a great day for the wider community to know what's available to them so that we can work together and try to support people before we get to picking up a gun," New York City Council member Sandy Nurse said.

The event also focused on mental health, providing resources to those devastated by shootings.