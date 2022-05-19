EMT shot inside ambulance expected to be released from hospital Thursday afternoon

EMT hospitalized after patient opened fire in ambulance, police say

NEW YORK -- An EMT was shot inside and ambulance Wednesday night, allegedly by the very person he was trying to help.

The EMT is expected to be OK and is expected to be released from the hospital on Thursday afternoon. A hospital spokesperson said the other EMT on board was unharmed, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Thursday.

It all started on Forest Avenue in the West Brighton section of Staten Island.

Police said the EMTs were dispatched to pick up a drunk and disorderly person from the Funkey Monkey Lounge just before 8 p.m. There, they put the man into the ambulance and were about half a mile away when police say he pulled out a .38-caliber revolver.

"As they were traveling down Forest Avenue, the aided male brandished a firearm and fired one round from inside the ambulance, which struck the 25-year-old EMT in the shoulder. The driver of the ambulance pulled over in the vicinity of 646 Forest Ave., where the aided male fled out the back door of the ambulance," NYPD Insp. Mark Molinari said.

Last night, DSNY EPU Lt. Joseph Perrone was home with his daughters when he heard a scream. He ran to help, wrestling a... Posted by New York City Department of Sanitation on Thursday, May 19, 2022

A retired NYPD detective and off-duty Department of Sanitation Lt. Joseph Perrone worker apprehended the man, who is identified as 37-year-old Thomas McCauley.

The EMTS, who are out of Richmond University Medical Center, continued on to the hospital, but this time the patient was an EMT.

Staten Island resident Mike Oats witnessed the aftermath.

"The driver heard a loud bang. Driver turns around and says to him, 'Hey, what the hell was that?' He says, 'The guy just shot me,' and everything went on from there," Oats said.

As for what set McCauley off, police said the EMT was simply asking him routine medical questions.

Authorities hailed Perrone as a hero, saying he wrestled with McCauley and helped detain him until police arrived.

Police told CBS2 charges against McCauley are pending.