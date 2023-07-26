Watch CBS News
Local News

EMT Julia Fatum released from hospital after being stabbed by patient inside ambulance in Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

EMT released from hospital after being stabbed by patient
EMT released from hospital after being stabbed by patient 00:53

NEW YORK -- An EMT who police say was stabbed by a patient was released from the hospital Wednesday to cheers from her colleagues.

Julia Fatum was discharged from Mount Sinai West, as fellow EMTs carried signs, reading, "We are here for you."

Investigators say patient Rudy Garcia pulled out a knife and stabbed Fatum several times in the leg and stomach as their ambulance arrived at the hospital.

Fatum didn't speak to reporters Wednesday, but her parents talked about what it was like to learn their daughter had been hurt.

"It was something that no parent wants. It was terrifying, because you really don't think it's ever going to happen to you," her mother said. "Today, we feel blessed that our girl is alive."

Garcia was charged with attempted murder. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 1:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.