Empire State Building lights up to honor Wounded Warrior Project over Veterans Day weekend

NEW YORK -- The Empire State Building is honoring wounded veterans.

A ceremonial lighting was held Friday morning at the landmark.

Wounded Warrior Project CEO Lt. Gen. Mike Linnington, Army veteran Antoinette Wallace and Queens native and former Giants player Kevin Boothe flipped the switch.

Linnington is the grand marshal for Saturday's Veterans Day Parade on Fifth Avenue.

Wallace is a New York native who served in Iraq in 2004 and says she's proud to march and represent Wounded Warriors.

"I don't know where I would be without them today. They've empowered me and my family. They have a support system now that they didn't have before," she said.

Boothe surprised Wallace with two tickets to Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.

Saturday, the Empire State Building will be lit red, white, blue and gold in honor of the Wounded Warrior Project.