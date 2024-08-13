Elderly NYCHA resident says she's coping with leaks, rats, noise and more during months-long wait for transfer

NEW YORK - An elderly NYCHA resident said she's been waiting months to be transferred from her building in the Bronx, and she can't put up with the poor living conditions any longer.

She's been part of the community in her building for nearly 60 years.

84-year-old says she used to sleep in bathroom to try to block out noise

Barbara Gibson, 84, said she's been dealing with a slew of issues inside her home at the Gunhill Houses for years, including rats and a leaky ceiling above the toilet in the bathroom.

"As I sat down, lo and behold, I looked up and had to bring my head back because the dripping of the feces was dropping on my head," Gibson said.

She currently sleeps on a mattress on the floor in an effort to get away from the constant noise from trains outside her window.

Gibson also said there are safety problems on her floor and believes there are frequent drug users.

"It's like a department store up here," she said. "The continuous noise that goes on, I'm afraid to even open up my door. I don't know who I'm going to be looking at."

At one point, she was sleeping in her bathtub to keep out the noise out.

"Eighty-four-year-old woman trying to pull a mattress in just so she can find some sense of peace and comfort," family friend Andy King said.

Paperwork shows 84-year-old NYCHA resident was approved for transfer in December 2023

"I shouldn't have to live like this, and I pay my rent every month and I just want my transfer," said Gibson.

Paperwork shows she was approved for a NYCHA transfer back in December, but seven months later, she's still in the same position.

Gibson has lived in the NYCHA community since 1966. She said she hopes the system recognizes all the contributions she's made as a resident, but also as a teacher. The long-time resident spent years educating the community and was even recognized for her work at NYCHA's Baychester Community Center for 17 years.

NYCHA sent CBS News New York this statement:

"This resident has been approved for a transfer is currently active on the waitlist. NYCHA will contact the resident once an appropriate unit becomes available and her position on the waitlist has been reached. NYCHA will work with the resident to address any concerns in the current unit."

"Would you want your mother, your grandmother living in these conditions?" King said. "I'm just gonna ask NYCHA to move expediently on this one. Don't drag your feet. Just do what you have to do. Make the decision. Look at your inventory and move her immediately."

NYCHA said they're working on making other repairs in her apartment unit in the meantime.

