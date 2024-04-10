As Eid al-Fitr is celebrated in Paterson, N.J., many say they have the Israel-Hamas war on their minds

As Eid al-Fitr is celebrated, some have their minds on Gaza

PATERSON, N.J. - Muslims across the world held prayers Wednesday to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Kids in Paterson, N.J. celebrated with a bouncy house, face painting and dozens of free toys given away.

"I am having fun," 8-year-old Adam El-Koudi said.

Like Muslims worldwide, the Paterson Muslim community celebrated Eid during a party marking the end of the monthlong dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

The war in the Middle East cast a dark and mournful shadow over the day, which city leaders are trying to work through.

"My family in Palestine are suffering," Councilman Al Abdelaziz said. "We are not going to forget, as we come together this Eid for the people in Gaza."

"It's really difficult to celebrate, but we have to create a balance," pharmacist and community activist Dr. Jabeen Ahmed said.

Ahmed said while the holy month always means a lot to her, this Ramadan is different.

"It has been a very draining month. It's not like any other Ramadan that we have celebrated, because the weight of this humanitarian crisis on us," she said.

Paterson has the largest Muslim population in New Jersey. Mayor Andre Sayegh said he considered canceling this year's event, but he knew it was important for the children. He said it's important for them to all come together and stand in unison.

"Ramadan puts everything into perspective," Sayegh said. "We repeatedly call for a permanent cease fire, so that no one else is murdered."

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and is one of the most sacred times for Muslims