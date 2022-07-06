Wildfire contained after burning 59 acres in Middlesex County

Wildfire in Edison, New Jersey, now 100% contained

Wildfire in Edison, New Jersey, now 100% contained

Wildfire in Edison, New Jersey, now 100% contained

EDISON, N.J. -- In New Jersey, firefighters say a wildfire is now 100 percent contained in Middlesex County.

Officials say the fire started just before noon Tuesday in Edison.

It burned 59 acres off Meadow Road.

No structures were damaged, and nobody was hurt.

Officials say it was likely caused by sunlight that ignited dry brush.

Firefighters say crews will stay at the scene to monitor hotspots.

They warn smoke could linger in the area for hours.