Watch CBS News
Local News

Wildfire contained after burning 59 acres in Middlesex County

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Wildfire in Edison, New Jersey, now 100% contained
Wildfire in Edison, New Jersey, now 100% contained 00:23

EDISON, N.J. -- In New Jersey, firefighters say a wildfire is now 100 percent contained in Middlesex County.

Officials say the fire started just before noon Tuesday in Edison.

It burned 59 acres off Meadow Road.

No structures were damaged, and nobody was hurt.

Officials say it was likely caused by sunlight that ignited dry brush.

Firefighters say crews will stay at the scene to monitor hotspots.

They warn smoke could linger in the area for hours.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 9:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.