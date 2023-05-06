See it: Pop star Ed Sheeran gives surprise performance from atop parked car on SoHo street

See it: Ed Sheeran surprises fans with pop-up performance in NYC

NEW YORK -- Just one day after a not guilty verdict was handed down in his copyright infringement trial, pop star Ed Sheeran was singing in the streets.

The English singer-songwriter put on an impromptu performance Friday afternoon in SoHo.

He climbed on top of a parked car with his guitar and sang several songs outside his pop-up shop.

The crowd loved it and sang along.

Thursday, a jury found that his hit song "Thinking Out Loud" did not copy the Marvin Gaye classic "Let's Get It On."