See it: Pop star Ed Sheeran gives surprise performance from atop parked car on SoHo street
NEW YORK -- Just one day after a not guilty verdict was handed down in his copyright infringement trial, pop star Ed Sheeran was singing in the streets.
The English singer-songwriter put on an impromptu performance Friday afternoon in SoHo.
He climbed on top of a parked car with his guitar and sang several songs outside his pop-up shop.
The crowd loved it and sang along.
Thursday, a jury found that his hit song "Thinking Out Loud" did not copy the Marvin Gaye classic "Let's Get It On."
