Ed Sheeran promoting new album in NYC, a day after winning copyright infringement case

NEW YORK -- It's a busy day for British pop superstar Ed Sheeran, who will be making appearances around New York City to promote the release of his new album, "Subtract."

It comes after Sheeran was found not guilty Thursday in a copyright infringement case that was being closely watched by the music industry.

"At the heart of it all, I write songs because I like writing songs, and I release them because I'm proud of them," he told Apple Music.

In a new interview with Apple Music, he says this album is his most personal yet.

"If you can stand by something and believe in it, I think that's enough for your career. And everything I've made up to this point, I can look back on it with like, 'I like that,' and I think that's actually all that matters, as an artist," he said.

Ahead of the release, he will be making his rounds in New York, appearing on a bunch of radio shows. Fans will also have the opportunity to visit a SoHo pop-up store dedicated to everything Sheeran.

It comes just one day after a jury found he did not copy Marvin Gaye's song "Let's Get It On" when he wrote his hit "Thinking Out Loud."

Sheeran says during the legal proceedings, his loved ones passed away and he even had to miss his grand mother's funeral.

"This is literately the worst month of my life," he said.

If he was found guilty, he threatened to retire.

"I am obviously very happy with the outcome of the case, and it looks like I'm not having to retire from my day job," he said outside the courthouse.

Sheeran was sued by the heirs of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote "Let's Get It On" with Gaye. They attorney Ben Crump was not in court Thursday, and Townsend's daughter only said one thing.

"God is good all the time, and all the time God is good," said Kathryn Townsend Griffin.

CBS2 reached out to Crump for comment but did not hear back.