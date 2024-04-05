Solar eclipse celebrations also include a sweet treat: Cookies

NEW YORK -- The excitement for Monday's solar eclipse has hit a boiling point.

Well, maybe more like a "baking point."

Funny Face Bakery is known for their trendy, funny, pop culture cookies. From the Kardashians to custom dog portraits, the bakery has it all.

"We always love to keep up with current events. We really want to be the bakery that's known for-- if something happens today, we'll have a cookie by tomorrow to celebrate," said owner and founder Sarah Silverman.

The cookies for the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8th are a bright blue with a moon eclipsing the sun, and hot pink writing that says, "Hello darkness, my old friend," referencing the iconic song by Simon and Garfunkel, "The Sound of Silence."

"The eclipse is happening on Monday, so we're all excited to see nature do its thing and we want to celebrate it with cookies," said Silverman. "So we always love to add a little bit of humor to our cookie. So we just thought. 'Hello darkness, my old friend,' was a funny line, so we added it to our cookie."

The bakery originally began as a cupcake shop, but in 2016, Silverman made cupcakes and her now infamous "face cookies," of then-presidential candidates Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump.

"And opening day comes, and no one wants a cupcakes. Everyone wants a cookies. And that's how we ended up here," Silverman said.

CBS News New York will stream live coverage of the event from 2 to 4 p.m. with Chief Weathercaster Lonnie Quinn in Lake Placid and CBS2 News at 5 Anchor Kristine Johnson in Niagara Falls, along with reporters across New York and New Jersey.