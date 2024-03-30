Easter weekend celebrations underway across New York City, Long Island

NEW YORK -- Easter celebrations are underway across New York City and Long Island this weekend.

Easter mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral

Candles lit up Saint Patrick's Cathedral on Saturday night during an Easter vigil mass.

Eight services will be held for Easter Sunday mass. The 10:15 a.m. service requires tickets.

New York City's Easter Parade

An Easter tradition will take over Midtown on Sunday.

The Annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival will make its way up Fifth Avenue in Midtown starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 4 p.m.

Marchers start on 49th Street and head up toward 57th Street, dressed in their most unique costumes and bonnets. Expect street closures in the area.

CBS New York's First Alert Weather Team forecasts a sunny holiday with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Other Easter festivities

A special installation is up at Rockefeller Center for this weekend only. It features decorative lambs in floral fleeces by New York-based Lewis Miller Design.

On Saturday, children and families had their Easter food baskets blessed at Holy Cross Church in Maspeth, Queens. The blessing is a beloved Holy Saturday tradition in the Polish community. The baskets typically contain a sampling of Easter foods, including bread, ham and sweets. The custom dates back to the 15th century.

Also Saturday, hundreds of children enjoyed an egg hunt on Long Island. The annual event was hosted by Hempstead schools, the Lions Club and the Nassau County Police. Along with the Easter egg hunt, there were also raffles with prizes.