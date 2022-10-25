Over a dozen taken into custody during climate demonstration on Manhattan's East Side
NEW YORK -- Arrests were made Tuesday during a demonstration on the East Side marking the 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.
Climate activists and survivors of the storm were calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul for a tax on the wealthy to fund a Green New Deal.
Additionally, they want the governor to make investments to tackle the climate crisis.
More than a dozen people were taken into custody for blocking traffic.
