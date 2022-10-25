Watch CBS News
Over a dozen taken into custody during climate demonstration on Manhattan's East Side

NEW YORK -- Arrests were made Tuesday during a demonstration on the East Side marking the 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.

Climate activists and survivors of the storm were calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul for a tax on the wealthy to fund a Green New Deal.

Additionally, they want the governor to make investments to tackle the climate crisis.

More than a dozen people were taken into custody for blocking traffic.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 6:55 PM

