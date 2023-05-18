Investigators: Malfunctioning appliance caused deadly fire in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Investigators say a malfunctioning appliance caused a deadly fire in Brooklyn.

It happened Monday on East 92nd Street in East Flatbush.

Fire officials say the fire started in an air conditioner and burning embers fell down onto a rubbish pile outside the building. It then caught fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found 67-year-old Janice Ross and an 8-year-old girl in an apartment. Both suffered from smoke inhalation and were taken to a local hospital.

Ross died at the hospital. The 8-year-old girl is still recovering and listed in stable condition.