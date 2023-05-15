Woman killed, 8-year-old girl in hospital after fire in East Flatbush building

NEW YORK -- A 67-year-old woman died in a fire in Brooklyn on Monday morning.

The fire started at around 2 a.m. inside a building on East 92nd Street in East Flatbush.

Firefighters found the woman and an 8-year-old girl inside, but both had already breathed in a lot of smoke, they said.

The woman died at the hospital. The girl was in stable condition and being treated.

Authorities were waiting to release their identities until family members were notified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.