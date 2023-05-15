Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed, 8-year-old girl in hospital after fire in East Flatbush building

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Woman killed, child hurt in Brooklyn house fire
Woman killed, child hurt in Brooklyn house fire 00:24

NEW YORK -- A 67-year-old woman died in a fire in Brooklyn on Monday morning. 

The fire started at around 2 a.m. inside a building on East 92nd Street in East Flatbush

Firefighters found the woman and an 8-year-old girl inside, but both had already breathed in a lot of smoke, they said. 

The woman died at the hospital. The girl was in stable condition and being treated.

Authorities were waiting to release their identities until family members were notified. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 1:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.