Early voting starts in special election to replace ex-New York Rep. George Santos

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- Early voting starts Saturday on Long Island in the special election to replace ex-Rep. George Santos, who was expelled from the House of Representatives.

Democrat Tom Suozzi, a former congressman and former Nassau County executive, and current Republican County Legislator Mazi Pilip are running to fill the seat, which has been vacant since Dec. 1.

Voters in New York's 3rd congressional district, covering parts of Nassau County and Queens, have been flooded with mailings and TV ads leading up to the special election on Feb. 13.

CBS New York has profiled each candidate in the weeks leading up. Use the links below to read more:

Early voting runs through Feb. 11.