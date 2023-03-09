Dueling demonstrations held outside City Hall over Gov. Hochul's proposed ban on flavored tobacco products

NEW YORK -- Competing rallies were held Thursday over Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposed ban on flavored tobacco products.

Those for and against invoked the name of Eric Garner, who died after police put him in an illegal chokehold for selling loose cigarettes.

They stood on the steps of City Hall with signs saying "Stop The Ban On Menthol" and "Menthol Ban Will Mean More Police."

Mothers of the movement protested Hochul's budget proposal to end the sale of flavored tobacco products, especially menthol cigarettes popular in minority communities. They were joined by Gwen Carr, Garner's mother. He died after he was put in a prohibited chokehold by officer Daniel Panteleo, as police cracked down on the sale of loose menthol cigarettes.

"I know this is going to cause unintended consequences in our neighborhoods and this is what I'm against, because I know my son was murdered because of unintended consequences," Carr said.

Those against the ban insist it will mean more cops cracking down on the sale of flavored tobacco products.

But there was a larger demonstration in front of police headquarters by those who say the ban is an important public health initiative to prevent smoking-related diseases and fatalities.

"The menthol cigarettes are the AR-15s of tobacco. They are a pernicious killer," the Rev. Kirsten Foy said.

Group leaders pointed out in words and signs that the governor's bill expressly prohibits cops from using smoking to make arrests.

"Had this measure been law in 2014, Daniel Panteleo would not have been able to lie about Eric Garner having Newports and distributing them as a predicate to stopping him and murdering him," Foy said.

The governor wants to stop young smokers who gravitate towards flavored products. The state Department of Health predicts 280,000 New Yorkers now under the age of 18 will die prematurely from smoking.