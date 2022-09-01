Duane Taylor, accused of kidnapping 13-year-old girl in Pennsylvania, arrested in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A man accused of kidnapping a Pennsylvania teenager and bringing her to New York City is facing charges Thursday.

Police said Duane Taylor went into his ex-girlfriend's home in Reading, Pennsylvania early Wednesday morning and took her 13-year-old daughter.

Taylor was seen putting the child into a car and leaving, according to police.

Police later found Taylor at an address in Brooklyn and took him into custody, but the girl wasn't there.

"Later our investigators were advised that the victim approached an individual in the 900 block of Liberty Avenue in Brooklyn and asked her for help, reporting that she had been kidnapped. At that time, that individual was positively identified as the victim in this case and was transported to an area hospital," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli.

The teen was reunited with her mother.