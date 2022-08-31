13-year-old abducted in Reading found safe in Brooklyn; man arrested: police

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- A 13-year-old girl who was abducted from a home in Reading early Wednesday morning was found safe in Brooklyn. Police say the teen girl is being reunited with her family soon.

Police say the girl was abducted by the man inside her home at 2 a.m. on the 500 block of South Court in the Glenside Homes.

Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli says investigators believe the man has a connection to the girl.

"We don't believe that this was a random kidnapping," Tornielli said. "We believe this individual was kidnapped by someone that she may have known or had known her. The neighborhood is safe and there is no danger to the public."

The teen girl's abduction led to an Amber Alert being issued just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

State police canceled the Amber Alert at 6:48 p.m. on Wednesday after the girl was found in New York City.

The NYPD and FBI assisted in arresting the suspect.

"Let this be a lesson for anybody who's trying to harm one of our little ones that we will do anything possible to make sure that they get apprehended immediately," Reading Mayor Eddie Moran said, "and we have zero, zero tolerance for that."