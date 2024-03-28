Ahead of Yankees Opening Day game, Astros trolled by NYC Sanitation Department

NEW YORK -- The New York City Department of Sanitation took a shot at the Houston Astros before the team's season opener against the Yankees.

"Bring out your trash bins, it's Opening Day & the @Yankees are playing the @Astros. Remember: use bins to keep rats away and NYC clean; DONT USE THEM TO CHEAT AT BASEBALL," NYC Sanitation posted Thursday morning on X.

It also included a picture of a trash can with an Astros logo on it.

The post is a callback to the Astros sign stealing scandal that broke after the 2019 season and sparked a heated rivalry with the Yankees.

The Astros were accused of illegally stealing signs and signaling their hitters by banging on trash cans en route to the 2017 World Series championship. Houston reached the World Series after defeating the Yankees in the ALCS in seven games that year.

The Yankees and Astros also met in the 2019 ALCS weeks before the scandal broke. Houston clinched the series on Jose Altuve's walk-off home run against Aroldis Chapman in Game 6.

Three years later, the Astros swept the Yankees in the ALCS en route to another World Series title.

Entering into the 2024 season opener, the Yankees have won five of their last seven meetings with the Astros in the regular season.

The Department of Sanitation's post also gave a shoutout to the Mets, whose opener was postponed due to rain.

"Hey @Mets, we'll see you tomorrow," it said.