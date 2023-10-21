Watch CBS News
Local News

Wildlife groups criticize plans for drone light show over Central Park, say it could impact bird migration patterns

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Drone light show coming to Central Park this weekend
Drone light show coming to Central Park this weekend 00:29

NEW YORK -- A drone light show over Central Park is sparking some controversy.

More than 1,000 drones are set to hover over the park for a performance over the park Saturday night. It's being organized by several groups that have held the light shows in other areas.

Some wildlife groups, however, say the devices could impact bird migration patterns.

City Councilmember Gale Brewer says the show should be rescheduled.

"It's not like they would avoid the lights. They might run into the lights. They tend to run into light ... Central Park would not be the place during a migration season to have drones," Brewer said.

Brewer says she has voiced her opposition to the mayor's office and parks department.

The show is still set for Saturday at 7 p.m.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 20, 2023 / 9:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.