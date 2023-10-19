Watch CBS News
Drone light show coming to Central Park this weekend

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- One thousand drones will fly over the lake at Central Park on Saturday, lighting up the night sky.

The drones will move to music in formations inspired by massive swarms of starlings.

The open-air public art performance, called "Franchise Freedom," is the work of two Dutch artists known as Studio Drift.

The shows are at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday.

The parks department says the best places to watch the 1,000 sky-dancing drones will be from Bethesda Fountain, the bandshell and the boat landing.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

October 18, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

