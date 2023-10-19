Drone light show coming to Central Park this weekend

NEW YORK -- One thousand drones will fly over the lake at Central Park on Saturday, lighting up the night sky.

The drones will move to music in formations inspired by massive swarms of starlings.

The open-air public art performance, called "Franchise Freedom," is the work of two Dutch artists known as Studio Drift.

The shows are at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday.

The parks department says the best places to watch the 1,000 sky-dancing drones will be from Bethesda Fountain, the bandshell and the boat landing.