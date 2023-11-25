Driver in custody after allegedly striking, killing man on moped in the Bronx, police say

NEW YORK -- A driver is in custody after allegedly hitting and killing a man on a moped in the Bronx on Saturday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at Intervale Avenue and Fox Street in Longwood.

Police say a female driver in a Honda Civic struck a male driving a moped.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The female driver was taken into custody. She suffered minor injuries.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.