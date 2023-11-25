Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver in custody after allegedly striking, killing man on moped in the Bronx, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- A driver is in custody after allegedly hitting and killing a man on a moped in the Bronx on Saturday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at Intervale Avenue and Fox Street in Longwood.

Police say a female driver in a Honda Civic struck a male driving a moped.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The female driver was taken into custody. She suffered minor injuries.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 25, 2023 / 6:14 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.