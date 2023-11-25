Driver in custody after allegedly striking, killing man on moped in the Bronx, police say
NEW YORK -- A driver is in custody after allegedly hitting and killing a man on a moped in the Bronx on Saturday.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. at Intervale Avenue and Fox Street in Longwood.
Police say a female driver in a Honda Civic struck a male driving a moped.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The female driver was taken into custody. She suffered minor injuries.
The victim's identity has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.