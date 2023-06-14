Driver Abeer Virian facing charges after fiery crash that killed 2 people from Maryland in Highland Park, N.J.

HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. -- A driver is now facing charges following a crash that killed two people Tuesday in Highland Park, New Jersey.

The Middlesex County prosecutor's office says 32-year-old Abeer Viriani, of Iselin, has been charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide.

The fiery crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Route 27 and North 10th Street.

Investigators say Viriani was driving a Mercedes that struck a Subaru and Hyundai Elantra. One car jumped a curb, and two caught fire.

The people inside the Subaru -- 75-year-old Peter Palmer and 77-year-old Carol Paul, of Easton, Maryland -- were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Elantra suffered minor injuries.

Viriani was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

Neighbors told CBS2 speeding has long been a issue at the intersection.