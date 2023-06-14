Officials: At least 2 dead in fiery crash at intersection in Highland Park, N.J.

HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. -- Middlesex County officials say at least two people died in a fiery three-car crash on Tuesday night.

CBS2 spoke to neighbors, who said they want to see more action taken against speeders at the intersection.

Longtime neighbors near the intersection of 10th Avenue and Raritan Avenue in Highland Park said they've seen many accidents at the location, but never of this gravity. CBS2 has learned two of the three cars involved were on fire.

The street is often busy with both cars and pedestrians. Middlesex County officials said one car jumped the curb and crashed into bushes. It all happened in a 30-mph zone, but neighbors, including a witness, said cars go much faster than that.

"I heard cars, sounded like racing. I didn't see it, but I heard it. And then I heard a smash, three loud bangs. I ran, and it was a disaster," Dana Cappa said.

"You take your life in your hands every time you go into this intersection and nothing is being done," another neighbor said.

"They should put speed bumps or flashing light. There is a light up the street, but it's not enough and there's a lot of people that speed down that road," another person added.

Many parents said they don't allow their kids to walk on this street because of just how dangerous the area is. They're hoping this will be the town's call to action on ticketing speeders and implementing stoplights. The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.