Former president Donald Trump tees off in pro-am event ahead of controversial LIV Golf tournament
BEDMINSTER, N.J. -- Former president Donald Trump teed off Thursday ahead of a controversial tournament at his golf club in Bedminster.
Trump and his son played a LIV Golf pro-am event.
The kingdom of Saudi Arabia is putting up a $25 million purse for the four-day tournament.
Families of 9/11 victims have been protesting the tournament, which is taking place just 50 miles from Ground Zero.
Fifteen of the 19 terrorists who hijacked planes on 9/11 were from Saudi Arabia. The Saudi government has consistently denied any involvement.
