Former president Donald Trump tees off in pro-am event ahead of controversial LIV Golf tournament

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Former president Trump plays in LIV Golf Pro-Am at Bedminster
Former president Trump plays in LIV Golf Pro-Am at Bedminster 00:27

BEDMINSTER, N.J. -- Former president Donald Trump teed off Thursday ahead of a controversial tournament at his golf club in Bedminster.

Trump and his son played a LIV Golf pro-am event.

The kingdom of Saudi Arabia is putting up a $25 million purse for the four-day tournament.

READ MORE: Families of 9/11 victims protest upcoming LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster over Saudi ties

Families of 9/11 victims have been protesting the tournament, which is taking place just 50 miles from Ground Zero.

Fifteen of the 19 terrorists who hijacked planes on 9/11 were from Saudi Arabia. The Saudi government has consistently denied any involvement.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 7:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

