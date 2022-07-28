Former president Donald Trump tees off in pro-am event ahead of controversial LIV Golf tournament

Former president Trump plays in LIV Golf Pro-Am at Bedminster

BEDMINSTER, N.J. -- Former president Donald Trump teed off Thursday ahead of a controversial tournament at his golf club in Bedminster.

Trump and his son played a LIV Golf pro-am event.

The kingdom of Saudi Arabia is putting up a $25 million purse for the four-day tournament.

Families of 9/11 victims have been protesting the tournament, which is taking place just 50 miles from Ground Zero.

Fifteen of the 19 terrorists who hijacked planes on 9/11 were from Saudi Arabia. The Saudi government has consistently denied any involvement.