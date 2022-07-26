Families of 9/11 victims protest upcoming LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster over Saudi ties

BEDMINSTER, N.J. -- Family members of those killed in the Sept. 11 terror attacks plan to hold a press conference Tuesday, protesting a golf tournament being held at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The club, which is owned by former President Donald Trump, is set to host a LIV Golf tournament starting Friday.

LIV Golf has been under scrutiny for its ties to Saudi Arabia.

Fifteen of the 19 terrorists who hijacked planes on 9/11 were from Saudi Arabia.

The group 9/11 Families United will hold its event Tuesday morning at the Clarence Dillon Public Library in Bedminster.