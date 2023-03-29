Manhattan grand jury investigating Donald Trump may not hear case again for weeks

NEW YORK -- The Manhattan grand jury investigating Donald Trump may not hear the case again for weeks because of a pre-scheduled break.

As he awaits word on a possible indictment in Manhattan, Trump faces a series of other possible charges, including alleged election interference in Georgia.

"All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes which is one more than we have because we won the state," Trump is heard saying in a recording.

RELATED STORY: Manhattan grand jury investigating Trump hears from key witness

Fani Willis, the top prosecutor in Fulton County, Georgia, has said a decision on that indictment is "imminent."

The former president also faces two federal investigations, including one looking at his handling of classified documents after his presidency ended and, perhaps the most serious, the federal investigation focusing on Trump's actions around Jan. 6.

That case saw a major development Tuesday when a federal judge ordered Mike Pence must testify to any illegal acts the former president engaged in. The ruling means private conversations between the then-president and vice president are no longer off-limits to the grand jury.

READ MORE: Federal judge rules Pence must testify before grand jury about any illegal acts by Trump

"It's hard to imagine a more important witness than the vice president himself," said former federal prosecutor Scott Fredericksen.

Sources close to the investigation also say the special counsel could be building a conspiracy case against Trump and his allies with a focus on a possible plan to obstruct an official congressional proceeding.

Former federal prosecutor Cheryl Bader says Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg could be slow playing the hush money probe as the feds anticipate other, more consequential indictments.

"Usually, investigations are independent and each jurisdiction goes their own way, but because this is historic and because it involves Donald Trump, they may be meeting together to figure out, you know, sort of who's going to go first," she said.

RELATED STORY: Community leaders condemn threat against Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg amid Trump investigation

Insiders also stress the importance of remembering that Trump is the one who created a false sense of an imminent indictment in Manhattan, and the NYPD's security response was likely tied to his calls for supporters to protest on his behalf.

Under New York state law, 16 of the 23 grand jurors must be present to vote for an indictment and those 16 must have heard all testimony from the nine key witnesses in this case.

The grand jury will meet again on Thursday but is not expected to take up the case against Trump.