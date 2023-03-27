Watch CBS News
Local News

Community leaders condemn threat against Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg amid Trump investigation

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Harlem rallies around Manhattan DA Bragg
Harlem rallies around Manhattan DA Bragg 00:35

NEW YORK -- The grand jury considering evidence against former President Donald Trump reconvened Monday. 

It comes a day after Trump held the first major rally of his 2024 campaign

Watch: Harlem speaks out after threat against Manhattan DA Bragg

Community leaders condemn threats against Manhattan district attorney 16:13

Meanwhile, there was a show of support Monday for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Sources tell CBS2 a threatening note was sent to Bragg's office last week amid the investigation. 

New York City leaders say no one is above the law. 

"We will not be intimidated as a community by threats. We are here to watch our DA's back to ensure that no one bullies their way through, and this allows the process to continue forward," Rep. Adriano Espaillat said.

The Manhattan court system says security has been increased inside and around the courthouse.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 11:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.