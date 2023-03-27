Community leaders condemn threat against Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg amid Trump investigation

NEW YORK -- The grand jury considering evidence against former President Donald Trump reconvened Monday.

It comes a day after Trump held the first major rally of his 2024 campaign.

Meanwhile, there was a show of support Monday for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Sources tell CBS2 a threatening note was sent to Bragg's office last week amid the investigation.

New York City leaders say no one is above the law.

"We will not be intimidated as a community by threats. We are here to watch our DA's back to ensure that no one bullies their way through, and this allows the process to continue forward," Rep. Adriano Espaillat said.

The Manhattan court system says security has been increased inside and around the courthouse.