Donald Trump assassination attempt prompts increased New York security measures

NEW YORK -- In the wake of Saturday's attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, increased security measures are being taken in New York and Washington D.C.

Gov. Kathy Hochul discussed the new security measures on Monday.

"This is a deplorable act as is any act of political violence. Our democracy was built on a foundation of vigorous debate and the peaceful transfer of power," Hochul said.

The governor ordered:

The state intelligence center to monitor social media for threats of violence

The state police Counter Intelligence Unit to conduct outreach to local law enforcement to check for suspicious activity

The state police and the Joint Terrorism Task Force to coordinate their efforts with federal agencies

"We should aspire to be a people of words, not bullets. Such violent acts make us weaker, pulling apart out communities and undermining our unity in the face of the world," Hochul said.

The governor said she will not let the events in Pennsylvania change her behavior, because to do that would "let the cowards win."

Since Saturday's shooting, the NYPD has increased security at Trump Tower in Manhattan and at other New York City landmarks. A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams' office said the city is boosting security at various sites across the city "out of an abundance of caution." That includes the Trump Building at 40 Wall St., and additional police at Foley Square and City Hall.

"While we are surging these resources, we want to be very clear that we see no nexus to NYC at this time," the spokesperson said.

Congress begins taking steps to probe Trump rally security breach

The shock of what happened to Trump prompted congressional members to meet with the House sergeant-at-arms about stepped up protections at the Capitol. In addition, the head of the House Homeland Security Committee met with Secret Service officials ahead of what is expected to be a full-scale investigation starting next week.

"Americans demand answers and we have some very serious questions, and we have all the right emotions from just being shocked and astounded to anger and fear," said Rep. Marc Molinaro, who represents the 19th Congressional District.

Molinaro said talks are already ongoing with Secret Service officials, adding that there will be several components to the investigation, including:

How the gunman was able to get within shooting distance of Trump

What protocols need to be updated to insure the safety of all the presidential candidates, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

What steps should be taken to prevent a similar incident in the future

"Americans have every right to engage in political discourse without fear of violence and that, too, will be part of the investigation," Molinaro said.

There is also speculation about whether President Joe Biden will order leadership changes within the Secret Service.