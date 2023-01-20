See it: Dolphins spotted swimming in Bronx River
NEW YORK -- There was a rare dolphin sighting in the Bronx this week.
At least two dolphins made quite a splash, swimming in the Bronx River near Starlight Park in the Soundview section.
The New York City parks department tweeted the video, saying the decades-long effort to restore the river as a healthy habitat is working.
Parks officials say they believe the dolphins naturally found their way to the river in search of fish.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.