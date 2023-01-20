Watch CBS News
See it: Dolphins spotted swimming in Bronx River

NEW YORK -- There was a rare dolphin sighting in the Bronx this week.

At least two dolphins made quite a splash, swimming in the Bronx River near Starlight Park in the Soundview section.

The New York City parks department tweeted the video, saying the decades-long effort to restore the river as a healthy habitat is working.

Parks officials say they believe the dolphins naturally found their way to the river in search of fish.

