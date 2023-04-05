Dolphin found dead in the Bronx; New Jersey officials call for off-shore moratorium after spate of marine animal deaths

NEW YORK - Another sea mammal has been found dead in our area.

A dolphin was found Wednesday morning just after 7 a.m. on Beachside at Edgewater Park in the Bronx.

Witnesses say the dolphin has cuts on its body.

There's no word on how long it had been there.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, the Monmouth County Board of Commissioners is calling for an immediate moratorium on off-shore projects after the deaths of marine animals along the coastline.

More than a dozen dolphins and whales have washed up along the New Jersey coastline since December.

Some groups have said offshore wind development may be the cause. Others say the animals are getting caught in abandoned fishing gear. The Monmouth County board wants an immediate investigation.

"Over the past few months, the amount of washed up whales and dolphins, compared to years and years of this activity, has been an enormous amount of increase numbers there," said Thomas Arnone of the Monmouth County Board Of Commissioners.

New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection says it's aware of no credible evidence that off-shore wind activity could cause whale mortality.

The DEP will continue to monitor developments.